Did you know Zendaya's latest vintage spine dress was inspired by a 'Spider-Man' villain

Zendaya, who's not a stranger to jaw-dropping looks, gave another stunning number as she walked the red carpet in an event in Paris with her 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star Tom Holland, earlier this week.



But it will be shocking to know, the dress, which has taken the internet by storm, was actually inspired by a Spider-Man villain. Yes, Zendaya has revealed the little secret by herself.

The stunning black dress that the 'Euphoria' actor wore was by designer Roberto Cavalli and features a golden eye-catching creature at the back that covered her bareback.



Many fans of Zendaya were quick to point out the Cavalli's vintage spine dress connection with the Spider-Man villain Doc Ock, who is returning to the Spider-Man film universe in the upcoming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared a picture on the IG stories and wrote, “We love a reference.”

Jon Watts directorial will have a multiverse plot with Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises. This means you will get to see Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man,’ Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2,’ Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s ‘Spider-Man 3,’ Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from 2012’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2' - all in this film.



Tom Holland's 'Spiderman: No Way Home' will release on 16th December in India, a day before the US release.