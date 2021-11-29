From 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to 'Matrix 4': Big December releases you cannot miss

Netflix highly anticipated film 'Don’t Look Up' will bring together a stellar cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.
Academy Award winner Adam McKay directorial stars DiCaprio and Lawrence as two low-level astronomers attempting, via a media tour, to warn mankind about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.
The Matrix Ressurections
Streaming on: HBO Max
Releasing on: December 22
Lana Wachowski's long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre, 'The Matrix Resurrections' is almost here. The cast is back together 18 years after the third film and features returning of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity respectively, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, with new additions including Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica Yu Li Henwick.
The movie will release on theatres and streaming platform on the same day.
The Lost Daughter
Streaming on: Netflix
Releasing on: 17 December (theatres)/ 31 December (Netflix)
US actress Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut is based on an Elena Ferrante novel and stars Olivia Colman as a woman obsessed with another mother and daughter.
The Witcher
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: December 17
After a long wait, Netflix much-anticipated show 'The Witcher' Season 2 starring Henry Cavill is all set to premiere in December. As per Netflix official synopsis, “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.”
West Side Story
Releasing on: 10 December
Steven Spielberg’s upcoming musical film ‘West Side Story’, which is a revival of the famed Broadway Classic, follows the story of two star-crossed teenagers, Tony Wyzek (Ansel Elgort) and Maria Nunez (Rachel Zegler), as they fall in love despite each having ties to rival street gangs in 1950s New York City. Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, and Brian d'Arcy James.
Money Heist S5 part 2
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: December 3
One of the most iconic shows on OTT, 'Money Heist' is coming to an end in December this year. La Casa De Papel, which streams on Netflix as Money Heist, will release its final set of episodes on December 3.
Being the Ricardos
Streaming on: Amazon Prime video
Releasing on: December 21
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are coming together for Aaron Sorkin's new film 'Being the Ricardos'. The film is slated for a worldwide release on Amazon Prime Video on December 21. The movie will also get a theatrical release in the UK and US on December 10.
The movie chronicles the relationship between Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Cuban-American actor Desi Arnaz, the fabled stars of the classic 1950s American sitcom 'I Love Lucy'.
'Emily In Paris' season 2
Darren Star is back with the second season 'Emily in Paris', which became Netflix's most-viewed comedy series of 2020.
The upcoming season will show Collins' Emily Cooper more complicated life in Paris. Netflix’s official synopsis for Season 2 reads: “Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”
The Power of the Dog
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: December 1
Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Power Of The Dog' is the next movie in which Benedict is playing a gay character. The movie is based on a novel by the same name by Thomas Savage. The storyline centres around an intimidating rancher, Phil Burbank (Benedict), and his brother, George (Plemons).
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Releasing on: December 16
Tom Holland's 'Spiderman: No Way Home' will release a day earlier in India. Marvel most-awaited movie will now release on 16th December and worldwide on December 17.
The film will have Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Mary Jane, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from ‘Doctor Strange.’