Here's why Benedict Cumberbatch didn't read the entire 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' script

Despite playing a key role in the most anticipated movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Benedict Cumberbatch still choose to not read the whole script. Yes, you heard it right.



To keep the excitement same as the fans, Cumberbatch has decided to keep himself away from the details and spoilers of the film as he reveals the idea of not reading the entire script of the movie.

In an interview with a news agency, when asked about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' secrets, the 'Doctor Strange' actor said that asking for spoilers was a "dead end." Adding, the shocking revelation of him not reading the script, 'The Power of the Dog' actor said, "You know it's a dead end, but I can tell you this: It's a riotous film."



Benedict, who's reprising the role of Doctor Strange in the movie, said, "I don't want to give anything away – and I haven't actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride."



Benedict is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Jon Watts’ directorial alongside Tom Holland, before his standalone sequel, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' which launches in March 2022.

The film will have Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and Zendaya as Mary Jane, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from ‘Doctor Strange.’



Jon Watts directorial will have a multiverse plot with Holland getting together with villains of previous Spider-Man cinematic franchises. This means you will get to see Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s ‘Spider-Man,’ Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from 2004’s ‘Spider-Man 2,’ Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s ‘Spider-Man 3,’ Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from 2012’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2' - all in this film.



Tom Holland's 'Spiderman: No Way Home' will release on 16th December in India, a day before the US release.