Ana de Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson in Chris Evans starrer 'Ghosted'

No Time to Die actor Ana de Armas is set to reunite with her 'Knives Out' co-star Chris Evans for the romantic action-adventure film 'Ghosted', and will replace Scarlett Johansson in the forthcoming movie, who left the project due to scheduling issues.



The 33-year-old actress is going to play the lead female role in the film.

Scarlett and Evans' who are known for playing Black Widow and Captain Marvel respectively, in the MCU movies, had originally teamed up for 'Ghosted'.



Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by 'Zombieland' team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the film is described as a high-concept romantic action-adventure, with Evans serving as a producer, and de Armas taking as an executive producer.



More details of the movie are under wraps.



The film was developed from a pitch by Skydance, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing, along with Jules Daly. The film`s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will also be producers.

The actress most recently appeared in the James Bond film 'No Time to Die' starring Daniel Craig, and will next be seen in the Adrian Lyne thriller 'Deep Water' opposite ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. She will also star with Evans in Netflix's 'The Gray Man', and is set to play Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' on Netflix.



In addition, she is rumoured to be part of the thriller 'Ballerina', a spin-off from the John Wick universe.