Tara Sutaria confirms she is single and no longer dating Aadar Jain
In a recent interview, Tara Sutaria revealed her relationship status. She was previously dating Aadar Jain.
Tara Sutaria has recently shared insights into her personal life, discussing her relationship status and how she and her parents handle the constant swirl of dating rumours that often surround her.
Tara and Aadar made their relationship official in 2020. However, their love story came to an end, and Tara has now confirmed her single status.
In an exclusive interview with News18, Tara said, "I’m not in a relationship." She also reflected on the rampant dating rumours that often circulate in the entertainment industry.
Sharing how she and her parents have learnt to turn a blind eye to dating rumours, Tara stated, "No, they don’t bother me. I have the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y or Z. This has been happening even before my first film was released."
The actress also recalled a particularly amusing instance when she was linked to multiple people within the span of a single week. Tara described this as "damn exciting" and even wished she could be that intriguing in real life. She emphasised that none of these rumours holds any truth. "I wish I was actually with all these people in real life," she quipped.
Earlier this year, Tara's breakup with Aadar Jain made headlines, sparking rumours and speculation. She shared a cryptic post in January amidst the breakup reports. The post featured images of Tara at a candlelit dinner table, accompanied by a caption that read, "The very thought of you and I forget to do the little ordinary things that everyone ought to do. I'm living in a kind of daydream. I'm happy as a king. And foolish though it may seem, to me that's everything."