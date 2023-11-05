Gal Gadot plans to organise screening of IDF footage depicting Hamas atrocities on Israeli civilians

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, renowned for her iconic role as Wonder Woman, is taking steps to bring international attention to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip. In a collaborative effort, Gadot is organising a screening of a powerful 47-minute video provided by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit on Wednesday. The screening will take place in Los Angeles, although at the same time, there will also be another screening in New York.

This documentary serves as a damning record of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli communities bordering Gaza on October 7. The screening is expected to take place before a curated audience, including Hollywood celebrities and prominent figures, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The event, initiated by several Hollywood Jews and spearheaded by Israeli-American Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, whose notable work includes Golda, aims to shed light on the disturbing events captured in the video.

Recently reflecting on the project in an invitation sent to several Hollywood executives, Nattiv emphasised the importance of not letting these images be forgotten. Drawing a poignant connection to history, he recalled the Holocaust era when the world largely remained indifferent to the suffering of the Jewish population.

Nattiv stated, "As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them. Because now the denial begins - it is a fake, it is not a fake. We cannot pass by in silence."

The initial screening will host 120 spectators, with the potential for additional screenings depending on the level of interest generated. The content of the video is recognised for its deeply disturbing nature, making it a challenging viewing experience. Already, it has been viewed by hundreds of foreign journalists and members of the Israeli Knesset.

Some Knesset members who viewed the footage were so overwhelmed by its content that they left the screening mid-view. Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, in partnership with the Israeli Consulate in New York, held a special screening for diplomats to raise international awareness about the horrors committed by Hamas.