Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and more celebs urge for ceasefire in Gaza in open letter to President Joe Biden

Hollywood A-listers, including Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Zayn Malik among others, have come together to write an open letter to US President Joe Biden, imploring him to act swiftly and call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This initiative has garnered support from prominent organisations like Oxfam America and ActionAid USA.

In the open letter addressed to President Biden, the group expressed their shared concerns as artists and advocates, but more importantly, as human beings deeply affected by the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine.

The letter passionately pleads for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, emphasising the urgency of such action to prevent further loss of life. The artists highlight the staggering toll of more than 5,000 lives lost in the past week and a half, a number that they believe should "stir the conscience of any person". They assert their belief that all life is sacred, regardless of faith or ethnicity, and strongly condemn the loss of innocent Palestinian and Israeli lives.

Among the signatories of the open letter are renowned figures such as Anoushka Shankar, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Drake, Dua Lipa, Joaquin Phoenix, Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Michael Moore, and Sarah Jones among others. The official website artists4ceasefire.org lists these artists who have united in this humanitarian cause.

Gomez's involvement in this effort follows her recent announcement of a social media break. In her previous statement, she expressed her decision to take a hiatus from Instagram, declaring that she did not support the ongoing events. This decision came in the wake of significant criticism aimed at her initial response to the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

In her previous remarks, Gomez voiced her deep concern about the violence and suffering taking place in the world. She asserted that witnessing acts of hate, violence, and terror deeply saddened her and that all civilians, especially children, need to be protected.

Here's the full text of the open letter!

Dear President Biden,

We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine.

We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.

We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.

We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, “Compassion — and international law — must prevail.”

As of this writing more than 6,000 bombs have been dropped on Gaza in the last 12 days - resulting in one child being killed every 15 minutes.

"Children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospitals, following days of air strikes and cuts to all supply routes. Gaza’s sole power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday afternoon, shutting down electricity, water and wastewater treatment. Most residents can no longer get drinking water from service providers or household water through pipelines.... The humanitarian situation has reached lethal lows, and yet all reports point to further attacks. Compassion — and international law — must prevail.” – UNICEF spokesperson James Elder

Beyond our pain and mourning for all of the people there and their loved ones around the world we are motivated by an unbending will to stand for our common humanity. We stand for freedom, justice, dignity and peace for all people – and a deep desire to stop more bloodshed.