Bruce Springsteen is in 'great shape' amid his battle with Peptic Ulcer disease, says Steven Van Zandt

Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, 74, is in "great shape" and is recovering well from peptic ulcer disease, according to E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt. Giving Springsteen's health update during the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place on Friday, the iconic guitarist expressed excitement for both himself and the entire E Street Band to hit the road again soon.

"We're gonna come back stronger than ever in March," Van Zandt confidently declared. He acknowledged the intensity of the first six months of their tour, calling it "maybe our most intense ever."

The enduring intensity of Springsteen and the E Street Band's performances on stage has been a "wonderful" thing, as per Van Zandt. He also expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response from fans after a seven-year hiatus, saying, "It could have been like, ‘E Street who?’" Instead, their return has been met with incredible enthusiasm, with everything selling out immediately.

Van Zandt emphasised the band's dedication to their craft, which has allowed them to stand the test of time. He cited the recent releases of new albums by The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, suggesting that those who work tirelessly on their craft tend to enjoy enduring success.

This health update about Bruce Springsteen comes after he announced in late September that he was undergoing treatment for peptic ulcer disease, leading to the postponement of the remaining 2023 tour dates. Springsteen himself updated fans on his recovery in mid-October during his SiriusXM E Street Radio show, From My Home to Yours.

In the episode, Springsteen humorously introduced himself as "your favourite rock star with a bitch of a bellyache." He expressed his appreciation for the understanding and support of his fans during the concert postponements, admitting that the painful stomach illness had been a challenging ordeal.