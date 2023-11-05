Madonna and Dua Lipa to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2024: Report

Glastonbury Festival, one of the most iconic and eagerly awaited music events in the world, is set to make history next year with two powerhouse female artists taking the headline spots for the first time. Pop legends Madonna and Dua Lipa have reportedly been booked for headline acts for Glastonbury 2024, marking a significant step forward for gender diversity at the renowned music extravaganza.

According to a report published by Mail on Sunday, Madonna will close the festival on Sunday while Dua Lipa will take the stage on Friday. In between, on Saturday, the ever-popular British band Coldplay will grace the Pyramid Stage. This will be Coldplay's fifth appearance at Glastonbury.

This news comes in the wake of criticism that the festival faced last year due to an all-male lineup featuring Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Sir Elton John. The decision to feature two female headliners in 2024 will be seen as a significant response to these concerns and a statement of Glastonbury's commitment to promoting gender diversity.

Emily Eavis, co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival, had previously voiced her commitment to addressing the gender disparity in festival line-ups. Speaking on Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw's Sidetracked podcast, she stated, "I've always been really passionate about gender split [on festival line-ups]. It is difficult with female artists because there aren't enough headliners. But we're also creating them. We're putting the bands and female artists on smaller stages and bringing them through all the time."

Eavis had also hinted at the possibility of having two female headliners for the 2024 festival.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 were originally scheduled to go on sale on Thursday but were delayed due to registration issues. Organisers discovered that some potential festival-goers believed they were registered for ticket sales when they were not. To address the issue, registration will reopen on November 6 and remain open until November 13.

Standard tickets for the 2024 festival are priced at £355, with an additional £5 booking fee. This represents a £20 increase compared to this year's event. Coach transfers will also be subject to an additional fee.