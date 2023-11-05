Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome baby boy Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, last year. The couple got legally married in California, USA after a few months of dating.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly welcomed their first child together. Kardashian has given birth to her and Blink-182 drummer's baby boy, whom they have named Rocky Thirteen. The news was confirmed by People.
Travis and Kourtney have yet to make the news official.
In June, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she's expecting her first baby with Travis. Kourtney, 44, revealed the good news to Travis at a concert in Los Angeles, when her husband was performing on the stage by holding a big signboard reading, ''Travis, I'm Pregnant''.
Kourtney's pregnancy has not been easy at all. In September, the Poosh founder revealed that she had to undergo "urgent foetal surgery" to save her and Travis Barker's baby.
Sharing the update on Instagram, Kardashian expressed her gratitude to the medical team that saved her baby's life. She also thanked her husband, Travis Barker, who rushed back home from Blink-182's tour due to an emergency and her mother.
She wrote on Instagram, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.
As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.
Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍."
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are parents to five children with previous partners. Kardashian has three kids: Reign Aston, Mason Dash, and Penelope Scotland, with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is the father of Alabama Luella and Landon Asher.