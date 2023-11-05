Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome baby boy Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly welcomed their first child together. Kardashian has given birth to her and Blink-182 drummer's baby boy, whom they have named Rocky Thirteen. The news was confirmed by People.

Travis and Kourtney have yet to make the news official.



In June, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she's expecting her first baby with Travis. Kourtney, 44, revealed the good news to Travis at a concert in Los Angeles, when her husband was performing on the stage by holding a big signboard reading, ''Travis, I'm Pregnant''.

As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍." Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, last year. The couple got legally married in California, USA after a few months of dating.