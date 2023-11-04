Russell Brand accused of sexually assaulting extra on 2010 film set

British comedian Russell Brand is embroiled in a legal battle after being accused of sexually assaulting an extra during the filming of the rom-com Arthur in July 2010. The civil lawsuit was filed in the US and marks the first time such allegations have appeared in a formal legal setting.

What are the accusations?

The anonymous woman, referred to as Jane Doe in the affidavit, alleges that during the production of Arthur, Brand exposed himself to her in full view of the cast and crew. Later, on the same day, the plaintiff claims Brand followed her into a bathroom, sexually assaulting her while a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside. She asserts that Brand appeared intoxicated and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set on the day of the assault.

Film studio Warner Bros Pictures and other companies involved in the production are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The woman claims to suffer from extreme embarrassment, shame, fear, and difficulty trusting others as a result of the alleged abuse. She has professional concerns about being associated with the case, as she still works as an actor and fears potential industry blacklisting. Seeking unspecified damages from Russell, the woman also expresses fears of harassment from the comedian's followers if her identity were to be revealed.

The lawsuit is filed under the Adult Survivor's Act, a New York state law that allows alleged victims of sexual offences for which the statute of limitations has passed to file civil suits. This window, created by the legislation, extends from November 24, 2022, to November 24, 2023.

Previous allegations against the comedian

These accusations are not the first to surface against Russell. In a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches, four women alleged that the actor sexually assaulted them in the UK and Los Angeles during a seven-year period spanning from 2006 to 2013. This timeframe coincides with Brand's high-profile positions at BBC Radio 2, Channel 4, and his acting career in Hollywood.

The Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police are conducting investigations in response to the allegations and reports of harassment and stalking.

In a video shared on social media prior to the media investigation into Brand, the comedian vehemently denied the "serious criminal allegations," emphasising that his relationships were "absolutely, always consensual."