SAG-AFTRA strike: New Hollywood studio proposal raises hopes, negotiations set to continue this weekend

In the midst of a 113-day-long strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), a glimmer of hope has emerged with a new proposal from the studios being delivered to the actors guild.

Further negotiations between the actors guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have been scheduled for the upcoming weekend, with the notable participation of studio CEOs. While this development may hint at progress, The Deadline reported that a well-positioned guild source has advised against overly optimistic expectations.

The SAG-AFTRA leadership will thoroughly review the document before rejoining the bargaining table, says the source quoted by The Deadline.

This update comes after a week of increasingly tense talks and a shift in tone towards pessimism as the guild awaited a formal response to their recent counter-proposals. At the time, a studio insider downplayed the anxiety, attributing the extended timeline to the desire to present a comprehensive package to the guild.

An executive close to the negotiations said on Friday, "We're going to make them an offer, then we'll see where we all go from there."

The new proposal arrives amid leaks and rumours about the studios facing a tight deadline to salvage the remainder of the TV season and the 2024 film schedule. However, sources caution against assuming that this is the AMPTP's final offer.

In the lead-up to the studios' proposal, there have been behind-the-scenes conversations between the two sides, indicating an ongoing effort to reach an agreement. Despite the guild's expressed frustration over the protracted response time, these discussions have yet to result in a formal reply to the guild's recent proposals.

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP have engaged in renewed talks since October 24, combining both in-person and virtual negotiations. Key industry figures, including Donna Langley of NBCUniversal, Bob Iger of Disney, David Zaslav of Warner Bros Discovery, and Ted Sarandos of Netflix, have played substantial roles in these discussions.

Amid these developments, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher expressed hope for a positive outcome on Instagram. He wrote, "Let’s hope the amptp ceo’s resurface with a seal the deal counter!"

The strike has also raised issues related to digital stunt doubles and the use of digital extras in scenes. Negotiations are complex, as these demands affect various aspects of production and artistic control.

The studios' delay in responding to SAG-AFTRA's proposals, despite their eagerness to resume TV and film production, has been met with questions. The impact of the strike is increasingly evident, with financial losses for the studios and a significant hit to California's economy, along with the loss of thousands of jobs within the entertainment industry.

(With inputs from agencies)

