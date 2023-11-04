Tupac Shakur Way: Oakland renames street in honour of late rapper Tupac, 27 years after his death

Oakland, California, paid tribute to the late hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur on Friday, renaming a section of MacArthur Boulevard in his honour nearly 27 years after his tragic killing. The unveiling of "Tupac Shakur Way" was met with reverence and heartfelt speeches by family members, friends, and collaborators, including Oakland native MC Hammer.

Tupac Shakur, born in New York and raised in both New York and Baltimore, moved to the San Francisco Bay Area with his mother in the late 1980s. He eventually called Oakland his adopted hometown and immersed himself in its culture.

City Councilwoman Carroll Fife spearheaded the effort to rename the street in honour of Tupac, emphasising his deep connection to the city. "He claimed Oakland," Fife declared, "He said Oakland gave him his game."

The emotional ceremony, which lasted nearly two hours, featured heartfelt speeches from those who knew Tupac personally. The late rapper's sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, spoke tearfully to the gathered crowd, saying, "Let his spirit live on the rest of these years in these streets and in your hearts." Moments later, the sign for Tupac Shakur Way was unveiled, a lasting testament to the enduring legacy of the rapper.

MC Hammer, who was with Tupac during his final months before his tragic death in 1996, shared his admiration for his late friend, saying, "Hands down, the greatest rapper ever, there's not even a question of that."

Other prominent figures from the hip-hop world, including Money-B and Too Short, also addressed the crowd, sharing their personal memories and highlighting Tupac's lasting impact on the music industry.

The renaming ceremony took place just a day after a former Southern California street gang leader, Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis, pleaded not guilty to murder charges related to the Las Vegas shooting death of Tupac Shakur. Davis is the only surviving person who was in the vehicle from which the fatal shots were fired.

Shakur's relatives, however, maintained a distance from the prosecution, making only passing reference to the ongoing legal proceedings. Sekyiwa Shakur acknowledged her brother's tragic fate, stating, "He died at 25 years old in gang violence, by the hands of another Black man, by the planning of another Black man, whoever that man may be."