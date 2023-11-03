Al Pacino, 83, to pay an eye-watering amount to girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, in child support

In a recent legal development, legendary actor Al Pacino, who is famous for his roles in iconic films such as Scarface and The Godfather, has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to provide child support to his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, for their son Roman Pacino. Legal documents have outlined an agreement requiring the 83-year-old actor to make monthly payments exceeding $30,000 to support his youngest son.

According to a report by Page Six, the court's mandate specifies that Pacino is to provide an initial payment of $110,000 upfront to Alfallah, in addition to recurring monthly payments. Furthermore, Pacino is responsible for paying $13,000 for a night nurse and is expected to cover any medical expenses not covered by health insurance. Additionally, the Oscar-winning actor has been instructed to make an annual contribution of $15,000 to an educational fund for his son.

The custody arrangement between Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah grants joint legal custody to both parties, with Noor having primary physical custody of their child.

Pacino's relationship with Alfallah came to public attention in April 2022, although it was later revealed that they had begun dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2023, it was announced that Noor was eight months pregnant with the couple's first child together, marking the fourth child for Pacino. At the time, sources close to the couple shared with TMZ that the pregnancy was not planned.

In September, Noor filed for custody for reasons that have not been disclosed to the public. At the time of Roman's birth, Pacino expressed his joy in a video obtained by the Daily Mail. He shared, "It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

Pacino is already a father to three other children. He has Julie, aged 34, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with actress Beverly D’Angelo.