/Priyanka Chopra enjoys a 'healing' vacation in Goa after Varanasi title launch | See pics

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for her highly anticipated project Varanasi. She recently attended the title launch event in Hyderabad for the film and stole the show with her elegant 'goddess' attire. But amid her busy schedule, the actress made sure to take out some time for a refreshing getaway at her "most favourite city in the world," which is none other than Goa.

Priyanka's gateway to Goa

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress shared a series of serene photos from her trip to Goa, and fans can't get enough of her sun-soaked and peaceful moments with friends and family.

She was spotted spending her break at Palacio Aguada, which is the lavish Goan home of Pinky Reddy and GV Sanjay Reddy. In the pics, the actress can be seen soaking in the quietness of the private beach. Priyanka also played carrom with friends Tamanna Dutt and Sudeep Dutt, collected seashells, and lounged by the water.



Reportedly, the actress also went to some of her favourite local spots, including Pousada by the Beach and Taj Holiday Village Resort, and explored The Second House.

Sharing the glimpses, she wrote, "A few healing days in one of my most favorite cities in the world. Goa is exceptional in every way… from its hospitality, to its people, to the food and the kindness in its very culture. She can be whatever you need her to be."

The post further read, "To playing carrom with friends. Lost many times, clearly need more practice." Ending the note, she promised to visit Goa again. "It just wasn’t enough time. Visit when you can."

Priyanka at the Globetrotter event

Her trip to Goa comes immediately after Priyanka attended the massive title launch of Varanasi. This SS Rajamouli film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Held on November 15, she was seen speaking in Telugu while addressing the fans at the event.

Earlier, the actress also shared a behind-the-scenes moment where she was seen rehearsing her speech, working on her Telugu diction with the director, and coordinating her stage presence with Mahesh Babu. "It’s more difficult to speak Telugu in front of a live audience than in a movie," she said.

In her earlier post, Priyanka expressed gratitude to the Varanasi team, saying, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege." Calling the film’s early promotional tour “incredibly exhilarating,” she added, “Seeing their response and the excitement already building is truly amazing. By God’s grace, we will live up to your expectations.”

