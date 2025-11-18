/Nayanthara's first look in Gopichand Malineni's NBK111 unveiled, reunites with Balakrishna after 7 years

Nayanthara turns 41 today, and fans are gifted with an upcoming project of the South cinema star. She is all set to reunite with Nandamuri Balakrishna after seven years in director Gopichand Malineni’s period action drama, titled NBK111.

Nayanthara in NBK111

Malineni took to social media to post a motion poster of the actress, and wrote, "Here she comes… Welcoming the one and only Queen #Nayanthara garu into the world of #NBK111. Honoured to have her power and grace in our story." In the video, fans can see Nayanthara in regal armour, riding a horse through a battlefield.

Earlier collaboration of Nayanthara and Balakrishna

This project marks the fourth film of Nayanthara and Balakrishna together. Earlier, they were also seen in Simha (2010), Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), and Jai Simha (2018). NBK111 is also Malineni’s second film with Balakrishna after the popular Veera Simha Reddy, released in 2023. This film is backed by Vriddhi Cinemas and Venkata Satish Kilaru.

The makers have called Nayanthara’s character “The Queen who carries the calm of oceans and the fury of storms." The post further adds that "historic updates" are on the way. NBK111's official launch ceremony is scheduled for November 26.

Further details about the cast and plot are still under wraps. According to reports, production of the film is expected to start soon. Composer Thaman has been chosen for the music.

Nayanthara's work front

Nayanthara's last film was Test, and she also appeared in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. She has a busy slate at this moment. Reportedly, the actress is working across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, including Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Mannangatti Since 1960, Mookuthi Amman 2, Rakkayie, and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.