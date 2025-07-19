/Mega 157: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's scenes leaked, makers warn of legal action

The makers of Mega157 have warned of legal action against perpetrators who have leaked the scenes of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. The film will be helmed by Anil Ravipudi.
Veteran Tollywood star Chiranjeevi is on a roll! The star is jam-packed with back-to-back projects. In addition, he will next be seen in the most anticipated project, Mega157, with Chiranjeevi as the lead. But, seems like the film is facing one tough phase after a few scenes featuring the main lead and Nayanthara have been leaked on social media, which has led to makers warning of legal action against the perpetrators.
The production company Shine Screens has responded to the matter after a few videos and pictures from the film surfaced on social media. They took to their X profile and shared an official note. Along with the note, the caption read, "An official note from team #MEGA157. Team #ChiruAnil humbly requests not to share or circulate any leaked photos or videos from the sets. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in recording or distributing unauthorized content. @Shine_Screens@GoldBoxEnt".
The film Mega157 has triggered huge expectations, as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.
The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. Director Anil Ravipudi will be in charge of the film after the success of his recent release, Sankranthi Vasthunam.
While Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer, Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.
Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A.S. Prakash, its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana. The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.