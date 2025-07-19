/Confidence Queen: Know all about Park Min-young's upcoming K-drama

South Korean actress Park Min-young is one of the talented celebrities currently in the film industry. She has featured in several renowned K-dramas, including Love in Contract, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, and Healer, among others. After her recent K-drama Marry My Husband, netizens fell in love with her versatility. She is now all set to be seen in another show titled Confidence Queen. Know all about the upcoming series.

What do we know about Confidence Queen?

Confidence Queen is an upcoming South Korean Television series that follows the story of three con artists who devise unconventional schemes to exploit individuals, driven by greed, set against the backdrop of the real estate and financial sectors.

The series will premiere on TV Chosun on September 6, 2025, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10, as per KST. It will premiere on TV Chosun on September 6, 2025, in over 240 countries and territories, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The show will also star Park Hee-soon and Jong-hyuk. It is a remake of the original Japanese 2018 drama titled Confidence Man, JP.

Who is Park Min-young?

South Korean actress Park Min-young launched her acting career a year later in the hit sitcom High Kick! (2006). She rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010).

She has since starred in television series City Hunter (2011), Glory Jane (2011), Healer (2014–2015), Remember (2015–2016), What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), Her Private Life (2019), Forecasting Love and Weather (2022), and Marry My Husband (2024).

