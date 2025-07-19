/Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia spark breakup rumours after duo unfollow each other on social media

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's relationship has always grabbed the attention of netizens. After getting divorced from actress Natasa Stankovic, reports of him being in a relationship with singer Jasmin Walia surfaced after the duo had been spotted in stadiums several times. Now, the social media is buzzing that the duo might have parted ways after they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Did Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia part ways?

Eagle-eyed netizens have noticed that Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Many believe that the duo has either had a falling out or is choosing to keep their distance.

Although Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia had never made their relationship official, Jasmin had always been spotted during the cricketer's matches and had been seen cheering for him from the stands. She was even seen in the Mumbai Indians team bus during the IPL matches, which further fueled the rumours of their relationship.

Hardik and Jasmin's relationship became public when both of them shared pictures of their Greece trip on social media. She was also present in the Dubai stadium during the India-Pakistan match of the Champions Trophy 2025. For the unversed, Jasmin Walia is a resident of Britain, but of Indian origin.

Hardik Pandya's relationship timeline

Hardik Pandya was earlier married to actress and model Natasa Stankovic. The couple got divorced last year and are now co-parenting their son, Agastya. They had announced their divorce on social media with a statement, "After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we built a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time”, the statement concluded.