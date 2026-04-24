/Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for firing at Tiger Shroff over ties to Salman Khan

Hours after three unidentified men opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday, an audio file has emerged in which a man claiming to be part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the attack. Shroff escaped unhurt but his driver got injured in his hand.

The man in the audio clip threated others in Mumbai film industry against working with Salman Khan.

In the audio file, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit, claimed that Tiger Shroff had been targeted because he had ignored the gang's directions and continued working with Salman Khan. Khan has been in repeatedly threatened by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Anyone in the film industry who works separately from us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill him. And this is the first and last warning. This Salman Khan is Dawood's (Ibrahim) dog, and we have kept a dog named Dawood at home," the man can be heard saying in the audio note.

"We had called him and explained it to him but he did not understand, so today we explained it to him properly," the message added.

Tiger Shroff firing case

According reports, three men riding a motorcycle were involved in the shooting in Juhu on Sunday evening. Tiger Shroff was reportedly leaving a football ground when the incident took place. The actor escaped without injury, but his driver was shot in the hand. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the identities and motive of the attackers, is still not known. The police is investigating the matter.

Lawrence Bishnoi has been repeatedly threatening to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan over his alleged involvement in the hunting of Black Bucks bqack in 1998.

Since then, the actor has been at the centre of a series of threats attributed to the Bishnoi gang, which has also been linked to attempts to intimidate people associated with him.

Khan has been at the top of a list of 10 main targets that the Bishnoi planned to eliminate, citing the actor's infamous 1998 blackbuck case, which according to the gangster, offended the Bishnoi community.