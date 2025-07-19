Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse delayed again, now set for June 2027 release

In an unfortunate turn of events, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed once more. The highly anticipated follow-up to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has had its release pushed back by three weeks, from 4 June 2027 to 27 June 2027. The movie is the third instalment in the Sony franchise and is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson.

Summer release strategy behind latest delay

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the reason for the delay is that strategically releasing the film during the summer break in the United States is expected to draw more children to theatres due to schools being closed. Additionally, this timing is considered more favourable for international markets. This is not the first time the movie has faced delays. Originally expected to be released in March 2024, it was first postponed to March 2025 due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, and then pushed again to 2027.

A billion-dollar Multiverse franchise

The franchise has proven to be a major success for Sony, winning both critical acclaim and commercial triumph, with the films grossing over $1 billion worldwide. The story centres around teenager Miles Morales, who becomes Spider-Man following the death of the original. The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, followed Miles as he was trained by a washed-up Peter Parker after the Kingpin opens a multiverse portal.

What’s next for Miles Morales in Beyond the Spider-Verse

The sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, introduced audiences to a wider Spider-Verse, a group of Spider-Man variants from alternate realities. That film ended on a cliffhanger, with Miles stranded in a dimension where he must face an alternate version of himself who has become a supervillain.

Speaking about the third film at CinemaCon, writer and producer Phil Lord revealed that the story will show Miles being hunted by other Spider-Man variants for disrupting the timeline. Fans will now have to wait until 2027 to find out how Miles manages to save the day.