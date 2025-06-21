Jon Bernthal’s Punisher joins Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Daredevil and Kingpin might not be far behind

With the news that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will be playing a major role alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the internet has been buzzing with excitement at the possibility that we could also see Daredevil and Kingpin in the movie. The Punisher and Spider-Man have teamed up in the comics, but this will be the first time it will be happening in live-action. According to a report by Nexus Point News, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner will also be playing a big role in the film, and this could mean that the duo might be teaming up to stop the Hulk, or better yet, all three of them might end up working together.

Daredevil and Kingpin rumours

As for Daredevil and Kingpin, we got to see Matt Murdock and Tom Holland share the screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he had a brief cameo as Peter Parker's lawyer. As for the Kingpin, actor Vincent D'Onofrio, who brought the iconic supervillain to life in the MCU, had said that while he would love to have been in the project, the chances are slim due to the complicated rights deal between Sony and Marvel. However, issues like that tend to quickly get resolved, especially when it means a bigger box office draw. So for now, Marvel fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed.

Who will Spider-Man be taking on?

A team-up between the Hulk and Spider-Man will be fun to see and will most likely tie into Marvel's rumoured Hulk movie, which will follow the World War Hulk storyline from the comics. In the meantime, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rumoured to have three villains: Scorpion, Boomerang, and Tombstone.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is reportedly playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane, most likely a version of the character from a different timeline.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and is scheduled for worldwide release on 31 July 2026.

