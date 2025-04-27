According to a new report, the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rumoured to begin filming in August after Tom Holland wraps up Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Brand New Day will take place between the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Advertisment

Also Read: Spider-Man 4: Sadie Sink rumoured to play iconic Marvel character alongside Tom Holland

Doctor Doom's in the MCU

Tom Holland's Spider-Man will play a major role in Doomsday. The movie marks the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU as the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom. Fans are looking forward to seeing Peter Parker's relationship with Doom, given the villain's resemblance to the late Tony Stark.

Advertisment

An insider report claimed that Downey's version of Doctor Doom is not a variant of Tony Stark but will use his appearance to emotionally manipulate Peter and the rest of the Avengers. In the movie, the Avengers will team up with the X-Men to take on Doom and his army of Avengers variants from across the multiverse.

Also Read: Daredevil actor Vincent D’Onofrio reveals why Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't include The Kingpin

Multiverse story for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Advertisment

As for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the movie will most likely be a multiverse story that plays into Secret Wars, rather than the street-level story fans were hoping for. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will play a major role in the movie.

The movie will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and is scheduled for worldwide release on July 31, 2026.

Also Read: Avengers Doomsday leaked BTS pics give us our first look at Ian McKellen's Magneto and James Marsden's Cyclops

Tom Holland’s busy schedule

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is busy filming Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's fantasy epic The Odyssey, where he will be sharing the big screen with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.

The Odyssey is based on the classic Greek poem by Homer and will be released worldwide on July 17, 2026.

Also Read: Is Zendaya playing Athena or Calypso in Nolan's The Odyssey? new BTS pics offer clues