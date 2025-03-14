While early speculation suggested that Stranger Things star Sadie Sink could be playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man 4, there's now talk that she may actually be portraying Mary Jane Watson.

A new MJ in the MCU?

Zendaya has portrayed Michelle Jones-Watson (MJ) in the MCU, but if the rumour is true, Spider-Man 4 could introduce a different version of Mary Jane Watson, possibly from another timeline. Given that the film is set after Avengers: Doomsday, this does make sense.

During The Hot Mic podcast, insiders Jeff Sneider and John Rocha reported that Sadie Sink will be playing Mary Jane Watson and that she will have a major role in the film, whereas the supporting cast from the previous trilogy, including Zendaya's MJ, will have smaller roles.

This syncs with the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange’s spell erased Peter Parker from everyone's memory.

Tom Holland on Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland, returning as Peter Parker, recently spoke about the project, saying “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

The movie will be the third film of Phase 6 of the MCU, with a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Production is expected to begin in 2025.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to hit the big screen on 31 July 2026.

