The popular manga series Claymore is officially getting a live-action adaptation from CBS Studios. Created by Norihiro Yagi in 2001, the manga ran until 2015 and developed a cult following due to its dark themes, rich storytelling, and intense action.

What is Claymore about?

Set in a fictional medieval island, the series follows a world where humans are plagued by shapeshifting demons. To combat these creatures, an all-female group of human-demon hybrid warriors, known as Claymores, is created.

The island is divided into different districts, with each assigned a Claymore for protection. The story revolves around Clare, the Claymore of the 47th district, who rescues a young boy, Raki, from a demon and takes him on as her companion.

The tone of Claymore is dark, sombre, and intense, the series balances moments of quiet melancholy with explosive, high-stakes battles, maintaining a tone that is both emotionally heavy and action-driven. Claymore was previously adapted into a 26-episode anime in 2007.

Live-Action adaptation details

According to Deadline, the live-action adaptation is being developed as a joint venture between CBS Studios and Propagate Content in collaboration with Shueisha, the manga’s publisher.

Masi Oka, known for his roles in Heroes and Hawaii Five-0, will serve as an executive producer. Oka previously co-produced Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Death Note. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Propagate Content's Rodney Ferrell are also producing the upcoming live-action series.

