Days before Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday, the actress cut a celebratory cake with the media. On Thursday, just before heading for a family vacation to Alibaug, Alia and her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor met the paparazzi and members of the press and cut a birthday cake. Alia will turn 32 on 15 March.

Ranbir Kapoor smears cake on Alia Bhatt’s nose

In videos captured by the paparazzi, Alia can be seen cutting a beautiful two-tier cake. She playfully eats a piece of cake before feeding Ranbir after cutting it. Ranbir smears the cake on her nose in jest as she scrunches her nose. Ranbir gives her a forehead kiss and takes a bite of the cake.

For the meet, Alia wore a peach floral kurta and kept her look simple sans any makeup. Ranbir looked dapper in a neutral-toned casual shirt and trousers. He even clapped and sang Happy Birthday for her as she cut the cake. Afterward, he invited the media to eat the cake.

Alia to debut at Cannes?

According to a report in Times Now, Bhatt will be making her debut at Cannes 2025 this year. Alia is the new brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris which has been associated with the prestigious film festival for years. Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor are some of the faces who have represented the brand at the film festival over the years.

So far there hasn't been any official confirmation from Alia about her presence at Cannes this year. She did impress fashion critics at the Met Gala in 2023 with her look. Alia had worn a Sabyasachi floral saree with a long trail at the event.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra starring The Archies actor Vedang Raina. The film received mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. She is shooting for her first YRF spy universe film Alpha alongside Sharvari. Alia also has Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Brahmastra 2 and 3 directed by Ayan Mukerji.

