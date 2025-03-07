Alia Bhatt has never shied from sharing her triumphs and personal struggles with the world. Recently, Bhatt talked about her struggles with mental health and opened up about her Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) diagnosis.

Advertisment

In a conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast, the Raazi actress revealed how she sought help after it became difficult for her.

Speaking about ADHD, Bhatt shared, “I was struggling, which is why I sought help. In social gatherings, my body would physically react. I'd start heating up. I also found it hard to focus; my attention kept drifting in and out."

As Alia Bhatt opened up about her ADHD diagnosis, here we take a look at other celebrities who have talked about their heath struggles.

Advertisment

Celebrities who have opened up about their health struggles

Deepika Padukone: Mental Health

Deepika Padukone has been one of the most prominent voices for mental health awareness in India. She has never shied away from talking about her depression and anxiety.

Advertisment

In 2015, she founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which creates awareness about mental health and supports individuals who are going through it.

Heena Khan: Cancer

Actor Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and is currently battling the disease.

"Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease," she wrote in the post.

Sanjay Dutt: Cancer

In August 2020, actor Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. However, the actor is now cancer-free. Talking about his diagnosis, Dutt said that he did not want to take chemotherapy.

Dutt said, ''I have a history of cancer in my family. My mom died of pancreatic cancer, my wife died of brain cancer,” referring to actor's late wife Richa Sharma.

“So, the first thing I said was that I don't want to take chemotherapy. Let it be. If I'm supposed to die, I will just die but I don't want any treatment," he added.

Anushka Sharma: Anxiety

Anushka Sharma opened up about her struggles with anxiety. Speaking to Vogue India in 2015, she said, “I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem. In my family, there have been cases of depression. More and more people should talk openly about it.”

Arjun Kapoor: Hashimoto’s

In 2024, Arjun revealed he was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune disorder.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the Kuttey actor revealed that he has been diagnosed with mild depression and Hashimoto's disease.

“I haven’t always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto’s disease, which is an extension of thyroid. Its almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress. That happened to be when I was 30 and I defied it. My mom used to have it and my sister (Anshula Kapoor) also has it. I could see me and my body changing through the course of my films,” he said.