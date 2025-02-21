The entire Kapoor family came together for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding. For the big day, Aadar's cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor showed up with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt.

Alia and Ranbir made a glamorous appearance at the lavish wedding that took place today in Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding

Looking stunning, Alia and Ranbir posed for the paps before entering the venue. With big smiles on their faces, the couple exuded happiness.

For the wedding, Bhatt wore a shimmery pink saree with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace. Matching her attire, she kept her makeup simple with a dewy finish. She tied her hair in a bun. Meanwhile, Ranbir looked handsome in a green-coloured sherwani. His moustache was the highlight of the look.

Before the wedding, Alia and Ranbir also attended the mehndi ceremony of Aadar and Alekha. Several videos showed the couple enjoying themselves with other family members.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding

After getting hitched as per Hindu customs, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife.

For the special day, Alekha wore a gorgeous red lehenga with a heavily embroidered blouse and a heavy dupatta. She accessorized her look with a heavy emerald necklace, earrings, and red bangles. Meanwhile, the groom wore a white sherwani.

For the unversed, Aadar and Alekha have been dating for years now. Before their Hindi wedding, the couple tied the knot in a Christian ceremony in Goa in January this year.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor were also in attendance. Karisma looked like a million dollar in a golden-silk saree with statement jewellery. Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif walked out together, marking their first big event together since the stabbing incident in January.