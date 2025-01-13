Advertisment

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are married! Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar got hitched with her fiancee Alekha in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa today (Jan 13).

Aadar and Alekha's tied the knot a few months after they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in November 2024.

Rima Jain's son, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani exchanged vows in a fairytale wedding in Goa. Instead of opting for a grand ceremony, the couple chose to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa, attended by close friends and family.

For the white-themed wedding, the groom and bride looked stunning. Alekha opted for a gorgeous strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline. She accessorised her look with a pearl choker and matching earrings. Aadar, on the other hand, looked dapper in a tailored blue suit.





Several videos from the heartwarming wedding ceremony have taken the internet by storm.

One clip showed Alekha walking down the aisle with her parents. The next clip showed the couple exchanging vows under a beautifully decorated altar, with the blue sea in the backdrop, adding a magical element to their special moment.

The clip showed the newly married couple exchanging vows and sealing the deal with a sweet kiss. Following the beachside wedding, a reception was organised.

Several members of the Kapoor family, including Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others, were among the attendees.





The veteran actress has shared a group family photo from the venue. Meanwhile, Karisma has also shared some photos from the wedding celebration.

For the unversed, Aadar Jain is the son of Rima Jain, daughter of late iconic actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony took place in November 2024 and was attended by several celebrities from B-town, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.