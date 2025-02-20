One thing that is always guaranteed with the Kapoors is fun! On Wednesday (Feb 19), several members of the Kapoor family gathered to take part in Aadar Jain and his partner Alekha Advani’s pre-wedding festivities.

Wednesday’s wedding celebration was a star-studded affair, with Aadar’s cousins and Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, along with actress Alia Bhatt, attending the ceremony.

Several photos and videos from the ceremony have gone viral across the internet. However, the one clip that has garnered the most attention is of the Kapoor clan dancing with full energy.

The clip, which proves that a Kapoor wedding celebration is just like any other typical Punjabi family gathering, shows the Kapoor clan dancing to singer Sukhbir’s famous song ''Ishq Tera Tadpave.''

The short video shows Kareena, Karisma, and Alia walking to the centre stage, joined by Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, as they all dance to the beats of the famous song.

Watch the clip here:

Ranbir and Alia dancing yesterday at Aadar Jain's pre wedding ceremony 💖#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/IgsKaAtWbh — VarunRK 💫 (@Varun_RK88) February 20, 2025

Another viral clip from the night captures Aadar’s heartfelt speech for his wife-to-be, Alekha. In a video circulating online, Jain can be heard saying, "I have always loved her. I have always wanted to be with her, but I never got the chance. So she sent me on this long journey, for 20 years, to do time pass. But at the end of the day, it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait."



For those curious, Aadar is the son of Rima Jain and the grandson of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor.

Kapoor’s glam show at Aadar Jain’s wedding event

Dressed to the nines, the showstoppers of the night were Kareena, Karisma, Alia, and Ranbir. For the lavish event, Kareena looked absolutely gorgeous in traditional attire.

The Jab We Met actress wore a turquoise kurta with gold embroidery. Her A-line kurta featured side slits and broad sleeves, adding elegance to her look. She completed her ensemble with a Sabyasachi bag and chunky earrings. Meanwhile, Karisma opted for a pink suit featuring a long kurta paired with a skirt.

Alia, as always, looked pretty in a green sharara set featuring a short kurta and sharara pants, embroidered with mirror work. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a white kurta-pyjama with a waistcoat.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to tie the knot again, this time as per Hindu customs. Last month, the couple got married in a Christian wedding ceremony in Goa.