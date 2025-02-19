Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to tie the knot again, but this time as per Hindu customs. Last month, the couple tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony in Goa.

From Tuesday (Feb 18), the pre-wedding celebrations kicked off in Mumbai with the Mehndi ceremony attended by close friends and family. A day after the intimate family event, a grand bash was hosted on Wednesday (Feb 19).

Celebrating Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's union, the entire Kapoor family has come together including Aadar's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

Kareena and Karisma were among the first ones to arrive at the venue. Dressed to the nines in the traditional attire, Kareena and Karisma looked stunning.

For the grand event, Karisma opted for a pink suit featuring a long kurta paired with a skirt. She styled her hair in a long braid and accessorized her look with gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, Kareena wore a turquoise kurta with gold embroidery. Her A-line kurta featured side slits and broad sleeves, adding elegance to her look. She completed her ensemble with a Sabyasachi bag and chunky earrings.

Ranbir arrived at the wedding event with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and mother-in-law, Soni Razdan.

Alia, Ranbir, and Soni posed for the shutterbugs outside the venue. For the wedding event, Alia looked gorgeous in a green sharara set featuring a short kurti paired with sharara pants. She tied her hair in a sleek braid and accessorized her look with large earrings. Meanwhile, Ranbir wore a white kurta-pyjama with a waistcoat.