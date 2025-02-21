

On Friday (Feb 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The period drama is currently garnering a lot of appraise from all quarters, especially for its engaging storytelling and prolific performance from the lead cast.

Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj, who fought against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Narendra Modi lauds Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi, PM Modi hailed Maharashtra and Mumbai for giving new heights to Marathi as well as Hindi cinema, as he went on to talk about Chhaava.

"In the country, the Marathi language has given us a very rich Dalit literature. Due to its modern thinking, Marathi literature has also created works of science fiction. In the past, people from Maharashtra have made incredible contributions to Ayurveda, science, and logical reasoning...'' he said, as per ANI.

''And these days, Chhaava is making waves throughout the country (In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai). The introduction of Sambhaji Maharaj’s valour in this form has been made by Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel," PM Modi added.

During the inauguration of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "In the country, the Marathi language has given us a very rich Dalit literature. Due to its modern thinking, Marathi literature has also created works…

Chhaava's phenomenal performance at the box office

Released on Feb 14, the movie has been performing outstandingly since day one. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

'CHHAAVA' WINS HEARTS - RULES BOXOFFICE - AN OUTRIGHT WINNER... #Chhaava is sensational in its Week 1... The #VickyKaushal starrer has taken the #Boxoffice by storm [#Maharashtra is beyond terrific] and is well on track to becoming a BLOCKBUSTER.

The weekday numbers have…



The weekday numbers have… pic.twitter.com/tRTnDBpHjJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2025

Within a week, the film has surpassed Rs 225.28 crore (Rs 2.2 billion) globally. Trade Anlyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, ''The weekday numbers have astonished everyone... Consistently delivering ₹ 20 cr+ from Monday to Thursday demonstrates #Chhaava's exceptional hold at the #BO. Going forward, the absence of major releases this Friday will give #Chhaava an open field to score massive numbers in Week 2. #Chhaava [Week 1] Fri 33.10 cr, Sat 39.30 cr, Sun 49.03 cr, Mon 24.10 cr, Tue 25.75 cr, Wed 32.40 cr, Thu 21.60 cr. Total: ₹ 225.28 cr.''