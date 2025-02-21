Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan looked happy like always! The star couple made a stunning appearance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding.

Today (Feb 21), Kareena and Saif walked outside holding each other's hand at the wedding venue in Mumbai. With bright smiles, the couple posed for the shutterbugs at the event.

This is the first event that Kareena and Saif are attending together after the shocking stabbing incident that happened in January at their Bandra home.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding

For the grand wedding, Aadar's cousin Kareena arrived with her husband and actor Saif. Dressed to the nines, the couple looked stunning together as posed for the paps at the venue.

Exuding elegance, Kareena wore a bright red colour saree with golden print and sleeveless blouse with broad neck. She accessorised her look with a large emerald and diamond necklace.

On the makeup front, she kept her golden hair open and makeup subtle with a dewy finish. The actress also applied sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead. Saif, on the other hand, complimented his wife with a black bandhgala sherwani with white pants.

Before the wedding, Kareena also took part in the mehndi ceremony of Aadar and Alekha with her sister Karisma Kapoor. In several viral videos, she can be seen dancing with the newlyweds and with other Kapoor family members such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Jaya and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others.

Alekha and Aadar's wedding as per Hindu customs comes after they got hitched in a Christian wedding in Goa. They exchanged vows in front of their friends and family at a beach-themed wedding.

Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

Since the shocking incident at their Bandra home, Saif and Kareena have been living a relatively low-profile life.

On Jan 16, the actor was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai residence at around 2 AM when he tried to save his son Jeh and his nanny. Bollywood star was stabbed six times by the robber, and he had suffered deep injuries in his neck, left hand, and near his spine.

Khan underwent multiple surgeries at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged on January 21.