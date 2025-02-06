Two of Saif Ali Khan's staff have identified the alleged Bangladeshi arrested for stabbing the Bollywood actor as the attacker. The Mumbai police had earlier confirmed the identity of the accused through forensic tests.



The Mumbai police had arrested one Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das for allegedly stabbing the actor during a failed burglary attempt at Khan’s residence in Bandra. Fakir is currently under judicial custody.

Staff identifies attacker

On Wednesday, two staffers of the Khan household identified Fakir during an identification parade conducted at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Eliyamma Phillip, the nanny of Khan’s young son Jeh, and househelp Junu identified Fakir as the alleged intruder who attacked the Bollywood actor on January 16, police said.

Phillip is reportedly the primary witness in the case as she was also attacked by the intruder on that night. The identification parade was held in the presence of a tehsildar and five panchas, PTI reported.



The confirmation from actor Khan’s staff comes weeks after the Mumbai police confirmed the identity of the attacker using a facial recognition test. Investigators conducted the test and confirmed the accused was the same person seen on CCTV visuals collected from the actor’s residence. The footage was widely circulated on the internet as was Fakir's face post his arrest. Many on the internet had speculated whether the man from the footage was the same as the one arrested by the Mumbai police.

Saif Ali Khan attacked

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the wee hours of January 16 allegedly by Fakir during a burglary attempt. Khan was stabbed six times and he had suffered deep injuries in his neck, left hand and near his spine. Khan underwent multiple surgeries at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged on January 21.



Mumbai police arrested Fakir a few days after the attack. According to the initial investigation the police stated that Fakir is an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant. Fakir managed to purchase a SIM card using the identity card of a person in West Bengal. He had moved to Mumbai for work a few months back.

