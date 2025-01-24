Actor Saif Ali Khan is back home and is recovering well. Days after he was discharged from the hospital, the actor has recorded his statement with the Bandra police.

On Jan 16, Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his 11th floor apartment of the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra.

What Saif Ali Khan said in his police statement?

On Thursday (Jan 24), Khan recounted what happened on the day of the accident that took place in the early hours of Jan 16.

As per the reports, Saif said that he was with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in their bedroom on the 11th floor when they heard their younger son Jeh's nanny, Eliyama Phillip, scream.

Upon reaching Jeh's room, they found an intruder. During the chaotic situation, Khan tried to guard his son and nanny, who managed to get out of the room. But during the scuffle, the man stabbed the actor multiple times.

The attacker had broken into Saif and Kareena's home to commit robbery.

Phillip, Jeh's nanny, was the first person who encountered the attacker. In her statement to police, she revealed that the intruded demanded Rs 1 crore.

Speaking further Philip said that at around 2 am, she woke up by the noises in Jeh's room. However, at first, she assumed that Kareena was checking in on her son.

"... then I went back to sleep but, again, I realised something was wrong. So I woke up again and saw a man come out of the bathroom and go into the boy's room," she said according to NDTV.

She revealed that when she ran to pick up Jeh, the armed intruder tried attacking her.

"I quickly got up and went to Jeh's room. The attacker then put his finger near his mouth and said 'Don't make any noise, nobody will go out'," Ms Philip said.

Saif Ali Khan returns home

On Jan 21, Khan was discharged from Lilavai Hospital, where he underwent an emergency surgery after being stabbed.

The star greeted the paparazzi outside his residence with a smile before he entered the building of his home.