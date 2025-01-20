Kareena Kapoor Khan has been going through a tough time since her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at their residence in Bandra.

Advertisment

The stabbing case has been extensively covered by the media and the paps, who are covering every small move made by the Kapoor and Khan families. Amid this, Kareena has called out a media outlet.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared a screengrab of a now-deleted video of her previous house, Fortune Heights.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police to recreate crime scene with attacker

Advertisment

Slamming the post, the 44-year-old actress wrote in a now-deleted post, "Stop this now, have a heart, leave us alone for God's sake."





The video showed new toys being carried inside Kareena and Saif's previous home. "New toys arrive for Taimur and Jeh at their residence," the headline of the video read.

The video has been deleted now from the official handle.

Advertisment

Kareena on Saif attack

On the day of the attack, the actress shared a statement, urging media and paparazzi to refrain from “relentless speculation and coverage”.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan attack: Saif's Hum Tum co-star, Rani Mukerji visits him in hospital

The statement shared on her Instagram stories, read, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”

In the attack that took place at Kareena's home, Saif was stabbed by an intruder, who broke into his flat at around 2 am with the intention of burglary. Following the horrific incident, the actor was taken for surgery and is currently under observation in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Saif is currently recovering and will be discharged in a few days.

Additionally, Mumbai police have arrested the attacker, who has been identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad.

Police nabbed him in Mumbai's Thane area. The Bandra court has sent him to five-day police custody.