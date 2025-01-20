Saif Ali Khan attack: Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he was stabbed multiple times in a burglary attempt at his house on January 16. The actor is now doing well, according to doctors and family members.

Advertisment

Days after the attack, Saif had many visitors from the film fraternity including his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji, with whom he and his wife Kareena Kapoor share a special bond. Rani and Saif go a long way as the two have worked together in several films like Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Ta Ra Rum Pum, LOC: Kargil.

Rani Mukerji visits Saif at hospital

Advertisment

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Rani can be seen entering the hospital. She kept it casual for the hospital visit in a white shirt and bright blue loose pants.

Kareena’s friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Arjun Kapoor also paid him a visit at the hospital.

Advertisment

Saif Ali Khan is now out of danger. He was stabbed multiple times, six to be exact by an intruder who entered his home with an aim to rob the place. The burglary attempt was thwarted as Saif took things into his own hands and defended the family but ended up being severely injured.

Saif's attacker arrested, police to recreate crime scene

A man identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam has been nabbed in connection with the crime. The man, the police suspect, is a Bangladeshi national as he was unable to provide legal Indian documents for verification. He confessed his crime to the police and has been sent to 5-day police custody. He was arrested 70 hours after the incident.

The attacker was hiding in the thick mangrove forest nearby a labour camp.

The police are now keen to recreate the crime scene with the accused.