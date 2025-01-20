Saif Ali Khan attack case: The Mumbai police are likely to recreate the crime scene at Saif Ali Khan’s house in Bandra with the accused who stabbed the Bollywood actor as he tried protecting his family when the man entered his home in the wee hours of January 16.

After a press briefing where the police revealed that they are suspicious of the man being a Bangladeshi national, the officials said they are working on recreating the crime scene to understand the lapse in security and how the crime unfolded in the hours between 2:00 and 3:00 in the morning.

Saif's attacker to recreate crime scene for police

The man, identified as 30-year-old Mohammed Shariful Islam, attacked Saif Ali Khan with a knife. The suspect had entered the room where Saif and Kareena’s toddlers were sleeping. The man, arrested after a thorough sweep of the nearby mangrove forest, has now been sent to a five-day police custody.

Police will likely take the alleged attacker to Saif’s home at Satguru Sharan building in these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to probe the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Saif's attacker was trying to flee when police arrested him

According to the police, the suspect was attempting to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. Police suspect that the man is not Indian and is a Bangladeshi national since he has been unable to provide legal Indian documents as citizenship proof.

“He entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe and entered the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where the actor's staff spotted him, leading to the chain of events that culminated into the knife attack,” a police official was quoted as saying in Indian media.

Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering in Lilavati hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds.