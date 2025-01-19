Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha expressed his disbelief at the tragic episode of Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed at his home in Mumbai.

Wishing Saif and his wife Kareena well, Shatrughan Sinha posted a sweet image of the two and wrote that the incident was "sad and unfortunate." He wrote, "Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all-time favourite 'show man' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family."

Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all time favorite 'show man' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family. One… — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 19, 2025

Shatrughan Sinha shares AI-generated image of Saif and Kareena

While the message was rather sweet, what caught everyone’s attention was Shatrughan Sinha’s choice of image for the post. The image featured Saif and Kareena in a still from the hospital. The image of Saif and Kareena is AI-generated.

In the picture, Saif is seen lying on a hospital bed, while Kareena is seen sitting beside him as they look at the camera with a smile.

He also urged people to stop the "blame game," and said, "One humble appeal please stop the 'blame game', police are doing their job well. We certainly appreciate our CM & HM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis for his concern & remedial measures. Let's not complicate the matter further. The matter will be solved soon, sooner the better."

Shatrughan Sinha has now taken the picture down from his tweet while retaining the text in it.

Saif Ali Khan's health update

Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering in the hospital. After he was stabbed multiple times with a knife, the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital with multiple injuries. His eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, took him to the hospital at 3:00 in the morning. Saif suffered injuries while trying to protect his family from the intruder. Saif Ali Khan claimed Rs 36 lakh from health insurance firm, which granted initial approval for Rs 25 lakh.

The doctors at Lilavati Hospital have restricted the number of visitors who can meet the actor. They have kept the actor under observation for around 2 to 3 days.