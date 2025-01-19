Saif Ali Khan attack case: A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai house. According to the police, the man is a Bangladeshi as he has failed to provide legal Indian documents. The man identified as Mohammed Aliyan tried to evade the police for two days before being caught by the police near the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, about 35 kilometres from the actor’s residence.

Advertisment

The man earlier tried to hide his identity and gave aliases to the police. He had earlier said that his name was Vijay Das.

The man used to work a housekeeping staff at a bar in Thane, Mumbai.

Advertisment

Saif Ali Khan recovering in hospital

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering in Mumbai’s famous Lilavati hospital. He suffered six stab wounds as the attacker charged at him when confronted by the actor.

Advertisment

Saif Ali Khan was attacked when he was with his family members - his wife Kareena Kapoor and two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur. Along with Saif, Jeh’s nanny Eliyama Philip and another staffer were injured.

Jeh's nanny was first to catch a glimpse of the attacker

In a statement to the police, Ms Philip said she was the first to spot the intruder - who was between 35-40 years old. The man asked for a ransom of Rs 1 crore. When she screamed, Saif and Kareena rushed out of their room.

In a statement to the police, Kareena said that the intruder was highly aggressive and had engaged in a violent fight with Saif. Despite the attack, she also noted that the intruder did not steal any of the valuables that were kept in the house. The jewellery remained untouched.

She said, "I was scared. Karisma (Kapoor) took me to her house. The attacker didn’t steal anything. Saif intervened to protect younger son, Jehangir (Ali Khan), and the attacker was unable to reach him. Saif tried to save children and women."