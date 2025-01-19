Saif Ali Khan attack: The prime accused who stabbed Saif Ali Khan in a rare case of burglary at his Mumbai home has been nabbed by the Mumbai police.

In a press briefing, Mumbai DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said, "On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. Further investigation will take place later."

Attacker is Bangladeshi, suspects police

"There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national..."

"Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad (Saif's attacker) entered the house with the intention of robbery," the police added.

The man arrested is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old who used different aliases to hide his identity. Saif Ali Khan attack: Mumbai police apprehend prime accused

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack case | Mumbai: DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam says, "On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered… pic.twitter.com/8ycVV3CLxI — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

Mumbai Police have recovered the bag and the clothes the accused wore when he entered Saif Ali Khan's house. This was the first time that he entered the premises of the gated building.

The police had been tracking the man since the incident but he was evading the authorities as he kept switching off his mobile phone. It was only when the phone stayed on for some time that the Mumbai police tracked the accused and arrested him. Saif Ali Khan attack: Kareena reveals attacker was aggressive but didn't steal anything

Saif Ali Khan health update

Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering in the hospital. After he was stabbed multiple times with a knife, the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital with multiple injuries. His eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to the hospital at 3:00 in the morning. Saif suffered injuries while trying to protect his family from the intruder. Saif Ali Khan claims Rs 36 lakh from health insurance firm, gets approval for Rs 25 lakh

The doctors at Lilavati Hospital have restricted the number of visitors who can meet the actor. They have kept the actor under observation for around 2 to 3 days and he will be discharged after he is completely fine.