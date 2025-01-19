The prime accused in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been apprehended from Mumbai's Thane, said the police on Sunday (Jan 19).

According to the police, the man has confessed to committing the crime.

The Mumbai police have revealed that the arrested suspect, who has confessed to attacking the Bollywood actor, was using multiple aliases, including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas. The Mumbai police said that the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant.

Police have identified the attacker, who they suspect is of Bangladeshi origin

In a press briefing, Mumbai DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said, "On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. Further investigation will take place later."

The police added, "There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national..."

The accused is currently being held at the Khar Police Station.

How is Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan is doing better. He is currently recovering at the Lilavati Hospital. He was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He got into a physical fight with Saif and stabbed him six times. One wound was extremely close to the spine.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan occurred at approximately 2:30 am. The assailant entered the building wearing a face mask and carrying a bag.

Saif Ali Khan is expected to be discharged by January 21.