Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan filed an insurance claim for Rs 35.95 lakh after sustaining injuries in a violent attack at his Bandra West residence, said a report by Business Today. The insurance document was leaked on the microblogging platform X and shared widely by some users.

According to the leaked document, the claim related to medical treatment has been partially approved by the insurance company Niva Bupa. Rs 25 lakh has already been sanctioned as a pre-authorisation amount for the actor’s treatment.

Health insurance approval of Saif Ali khan Immediate response from them coz of Celebrity while common man struggles for it...



#SaifAliKhan #SaifAliKhanAttacked #SAIFALIKHANATTACK

The 54-year-old actor is currently receiving intensive care at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Khan was injured during an alleged robbery attempt at his upscale residence on the night of January 15-16, 2025. Khan’s medical treatment includes care for an unspecified injury, and he is expected to be discharged by January 21.

The insurance company, Niva Bupa, confirmed the approval of the initial amount and stated that further settlement will be made based on the final bills.

“We are deeply concerned about the unfortunate incident involving Mr. Khan and wish him a speedy recovery. As one of our policyholders, his hospitalisation triggered a cashless pre-authorisation request, which we approved to initiate treatment,” the insurer said in a statement

The attack on Saif Ali Khan occurred at approximately 2:30 am. The assailant entered the building wearing a face mask and carrying a bag. The actor sustained six stab wounds during the attack.

A recent video of the suspect has also been released by the authorities.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, clarified that the attack was not conducted by any underworld gang. He added, “The detained suspect is not affiliated with any gang. This attack was not carried out by any known criminal network.”

As the details about the incident are still emerging, the leaked insurance claim document has sparked discussion among many social media users. Some are also speculating that the claim was processed swiftly due to Khan’s celebrity status.