In Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, Mumbai Police has reportedly detained a suspect from Madhya Pradesh. The news has been confirmed by multiple Indian media outlets.

The suspect will be questioned by the Mumbai Police. More details are awaited.

There has been no confirmation whether he's the same man who attacked the actor.

The major update in Khan's case comes two days after the incident took place. On Jan 16, an unidentified intruder entered Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's 12th-floor apartment in Bandra and subsequently attacked the actor during the scuffle after being caught by the house help.

The actor sustained major injuries after being stabbed six times with a knife. Hours after the attack, he underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and is currently under the doctor's observation.

The Mumbai Police have been extensively investigating the matter and have launched a manhunt by forming over 20 teams to nab the attacker. The Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of 30 people, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, and have already questioned several suspects in the case. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Several CCTV footages of the alleged attacker have been widely shared across the internet.

Kareena Kapoor says attacker ‘was aggressive'

In her statement to the police, the actress revealed that the intruder got very 'aggressive' during a scuffle with Saif and stabbed the actor multiple times.

“The attacker was aggressive. I saw him attack Saif repeatedly…Our priority was to take Saif to the hospital," she told the police, as quoted in NDTV.

She also added, “After the attack, I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house."

(This is a developing story)