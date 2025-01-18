In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed during a burglary attempt at his home in the upscale neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai city.
Following the attack, the actor underwent surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to operate the injuries and remove the part of a broken knife from the actor's body. Doctors have confirmed that Khan is recovering well and is "out of danger."
Since the attack, the Mumbai police have launched a multi-state manhunt and overnight on Jan 18, the police arrested the attacker from the Thane area in Mumbai. During the press briefing, police officials revealed that the accused is a Bangladeshi national.
Check here for all the new updates on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case.
-
Jan 19, 2025 22:05 IST
Indian Champions Trophy Team updates
This live blog has ended now. Keep checking WION for latest updates and news.
-
Jan 19, 2025 21:12 IST
Saif Ali Khan health update: Soha Ali Khan says actor is 'recovering well'
Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. While doctors have assured that Mr Khan is doing well. Now, his sister Soha Ali Khan has given a health update.
While speaking to the media during an event, she was quoted saying., “We are very very happy that he is recovering well and we are very thankful and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes."
-
Jan 19, 2025 17:55 IST
Jackie Shroff loses cool at paps, calls Saif Ali Khan's attack: 'Unfortunate'
Recently, actor Jackie Shroff got frustrated while he was talking about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case.
In the video, the actor is seen talking about Khan's case when he was constantly being interrupted by other paps present there. Losing his cool, the actor raised his volume to make them silent. However, he quickly regained his patience.
Interacting with the paps, the actor called Saif's stabbing attack, 'an unfortunate incident.' Watch the video here:
-
Jan 19, 2025 16:57 IST
Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police recovers second part of knife from actor's residence
On Sunday (Jan 19), it was reportedly learned that Mumbai police found the other part of the knife by which Saif Ali Khan was stabbed on the night of Jan 16.
The police found the second part of the knife in the children's room at the actor's 11th-floor penthouse in Mumbai's Bandra area. Following the attack, emergency surgery was performed to remove the part of the knife stuck inside the actor's body. Read the full story here:
-
Jan 19, 2025 16:15 IST
Saif Ali Khan attack: Accused sent to 5-day police custody
Saif Ali Khan attack: Hours after the arrest, the accused, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was presented before the Bandra court, where he was sent to 5-day police custody till January 24.
Earlier in the day, the Mumbai police revealed that the accused is a Bangladeshi national and does not have valid Indian documents. However, hitting back at the police claims, the accused lawyer has told the media that the police had no proof that he is a Bangladeshi citizen.
As quoted by ANI, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's advocate Sandeep Shekhane said, "A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done..."
#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan attack case | Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's advocate Sandeep Shekhane says, "A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They… pic.twitter.com/hpSIp3AuKP— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025
-
Jan 19, 2025 15:39 IST
Saif Ali Khan attack: Shatrughan Sinha shares AI-generated image to wish Saif Ali Khan good health
Saif Ali Khan attack: Wishing Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor well, Shatrughan Sinha posted a sweet image of the two and wrote that the incident was "sad and unfortunate." He wrote, "Very sad & unfortunate the tragic attack on our near, dear & loved #SaifAliKhan which injured him severely. Thank God he is healing well to recovery. Profound regards to my all-time favourite 'show man' filmmaker #RajKapoor's granddaughter #KareenaKapoorKhan & the family."
While the message was rather sweet, what caught everyone’s attention was Shatrughan Sinha’s choice of image for the post. The image featured Saif and Kareena in a still from the hospital where the former is still getting admitted. The image is an AI-generated image of Saif and Kareena.
-
Jan 19, 2025 13:28 IST
Kareena visits hospital with kids Jeh and Taimur | Watch
On Sunday, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital with her kids Jeh and Taimur to meet their father Saif Ali Khan, who is currently admitted to the hospital following the stabbing incident.
This is Saif's young son's first visit to the hospital since the incident.
Watch the video here:
-
Jan 19, 2025 13:20 IST
Saif Ali Khan's attacker is a Bangladeshi national, says police
Hours after the attacker was apprehended from the Thane area in Mumbai, the police officials in a press briefing revealed that the accused is a Bangladeshi citizen and had entered the house with the intention of robbery.
In a press briefing, Mumbai DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said, ''His (attacker) name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. Further investigation will take place later."
"There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national..." Read more here.
-
Jan 19, 2025 13:14 IST
Mumbai police apprehend prime accused
Days after the shocking incident took place at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's home, the Mumbai police nabbed down the prime accused from Mumbai's Thane on Sunday (Jan 19).
According to the police, the man has confessed to committing the crime.
The Mumbai police have revealed that the arrested suspect, who has confessed to attacking the Bollywood actor, was using multiple aliases, including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas. The Mumbai police said the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant. Read more here.
-
Jan 18, 2025 23:50 IST
Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan share warm a hug outside hospital | Watch
The entire Kapoor and Khan families have been frequently visiting Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital. On Saturday (Jan 18), Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan was spotted with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor outside Lilavati Hospital.
A video that has surfaced shows Kareena hugging Sara as they exit the hospital. Watch the clip here:
-
Jan 18, 2025 20:22 IST
Kareena Kapoor says 'intruder didn't touch jewellery'
On Friday (Jan 17), actress Kareen Kapoor recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police in relation to the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan on Jan 16 at their Bandra home. In a statement to the police, the actress revealed that the intruder got very 'aggressive' during a scuffle with the actor after which he stabbed him multiple times. Read full story here.
-
Jan 18, 2025 19:36 IST
Saif Ali Khan claims Rs 36 lakh from health insurance
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan filed an insurance claim for Rs 35.95 lakh after sustaining injuries in a violent attack at his Bandra West residence, said a report by Business Today. The insurance document was leaked on the microblogging platform X and shared widely by some users. Read the full story here.
-
Jan 18, 2025 19:33 IST
First photo of the suspect, Akash Kanojia
The police have released the photo of the suspect, Akash Kanojia, who has been detained from Chhattisgarh's Durg in connection withan attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.
Police release photo of the suspect, Akash Kanojia, who has been detained from Chhattisgarh's Durg in connection with attack on actor #SaifAliKhan— WION (@WIONews) January 18, 2025
Track updates here: https://t.co/vQKKObF8cHhttps://t.co/vQKKObF8cH pic.twitter.com/ak82lBuGa3
-
Jan 18, 2025 19:30 IST
Key details of how RPF nabbed down the suspect
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained the suspect identified as Aakash Kailash Kannojia from a train at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh.
At around 12:30 pm, the RPF received information from Mumbai Police about the suspect in Khan's stabbing case travelling by Jnaneswari Express.
Following the infomation, two teams were formed at Durg station and the suspect was arrested after being traced through his mobile phone.
-
Jan 18, 2025 18:13 IST
New CCTV video shows the suspect buying headphones
A new CCTV footage surfaced showing the suspect buying headphones in the Dadar area, a few hours after the incident. Watch:
New CCTV footage shows the #SaifAliKhan stabbing suspect in two different locations of Mumbai city, carrying the same black bag he took to the actor's house— WION (@WIONews) January 18, 2025
Meanwhile, Saif's wife Kareena says the intruder was 'aggressive', but 'did not touch jewelry kept in open'@esha_hanspal pic.twitter.com/zAR9tN0DSk
-
Jan 18, 2025 17:45 IST
Second suspect detained in Chhattisgarh
After Madhya Pradesh, a second suspect was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. As per ANI, the Railway police have taken the suspect Aakash Kanojia into custody from Durg, Chhattisgarh. Information about this suspect was received from Assistant Police Inspector Juhu Police Station, Mumbai Police.
The team of Mumbai Police will head to Chhattisgarh for questioning.
Actor Saif Ali Khan attack case: A suspect Aakash Kanojia has been detained from Durg, Chhattisgarh. Information about this suspect was received from Assistant Police Inspector Juhu Police Station, Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train and he…— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025
-
Jan 18, 2025 17:40 IST
Mumbai Police detain a suspect from Madhya Pradesh
In Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, Mumbai Police has reportedly detained a suspect from Madhya Pradesh. The suspect will be questioned by the Mumbai Police. More details are awaited. Read more here.