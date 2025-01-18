In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed during a burglary attempt at his home in the upscale neighbourhood of Bandra in Mumbai city.

Following the attack, the actor underwent surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital to operate the injuries and remove the part of a broken knife from the actor's body. Doctors have confirmed that Khan is recovering well and is "out of danger."

Since the attack, the Mumbai police have launched a multi-state manhunt and overnight on Jan 18, the police arrested the attacker from the Thane area in Mumbai. During the press briefing, police officials revealed that the accused is a Bangladeshi national.

Check here for all the new updates on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case.