Mumbai Police are extensively investigating Saif Ali Khan's stabbing attack. On Sunday (Jan 19), it was reportedly learned that Mumbai Police had found the other part of the knife by which Saif was stabbed on the night of Jan 16.

Advertisment

As a new update in the investigation, the police found the second part of the knife in the children's room at the actor's 11th-floor apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan stabbing case LIVE updates: Accused sent to 5-day police custody

The piece of the knife has been reportedly sent for forensic examination.

Advertisment

Photo of a knife removed from Saif Ali Khan's spine

On Jan 16, the attacker entered the apartment shared by Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, with the intention of burglary. After being caught by the house help, the attacker got into a scuffle with Khan and stabbed him six times.

A part of the knife stuck inside the actor's body, which was extracted by doctors during the surgery. Later, a picture of the knife part extracted from the actor's spine was released by the hospital administration, as reported by Indian media.

Advertisment

This is the part of the same knife which was recovered from the body of actor Saif Ali Khan#SaifAliKhanAttacked #SaifAliKhan #SaifAliKhanNews #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ME0Xg5tNXK — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 17, 2025

The picture showed the portion with the pointed tip of the blood-stained knife that was surgically removed from the actor's body.

Later, Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, told the media that part of the knife blade was lodged in the spine and that surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair to stop the leaking spinal fluid.

"Mr Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital at 2 am with a reported history of assault by an unknown individual. He sustained severe injuries to the thoracic spinal cord, with a knife lodged in the spine. Emergency surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid," Dr Dange said, as per news agency PTI.

Also read: Oops! Shatrughan Sinha shares AI-generated image of Saif-Kareena, wishing him health

Arrest made in Saif Ali Khan's case

In a breakthrough, Mumbai Police on Saturday night arrested the prime accused in the case from Thane.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker is Bangladeshi, doesn't have valid Indian documents, say police

In a press briefing, Mumbai DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam revealed that the man identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad is a Bangladeshi.

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack case | Mumbai: DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam says, "On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered… pic.twitter.com/8ycVV3CLxI — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

"On January 16, at 2 am, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. Further investigation will take place later," he said.