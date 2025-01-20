The Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek who gave us an awe-worthy performance in Bohemian Rhapsody spoke up about the growing number of cases of racism in the United States, just as Donald Trump is about to take over as president. Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, Rami revealed he was once caught in a case of racial profiling with the cops in Los Angeles.

Rami Malek was once assaulted by the police in Los Angeles

Rami revealed that once he was thrown on the hood of a cop car after the police were alerted that a thief had robbed a liquor store and had run with a woman’s bag. He said, “I got thrown on the bonnet of an LAPD cop car because someone had robbed a liquor store and stolen a woman’s bag. They said the [thief] was of Latin descent and, ‘You fit the description.’ I remember how hot that engine was, they must have been racing over there and it was almost burning my hands.”

Rami Malek is Egyptian-American.

Rami's friend saved the day with the police

Rami was saved when his friend who is a Caucasian vouched for him and told the police that Rami is in fact Egyptian and not a Latino.

Rami recalled, “My friend, who was Caucasian, was clever enough to go, ‘Actually, sir, he’s Egyptian. Not Latin’. I remember laughing on the cop car, thinking, ‘OK, this is a very precarious situation. I may well be going to jail for something I’ve not done.’”

Rami then went on to highlight the rising discrimination against immigrants in the US and suggested that it could get worse with Donald Trump taking office on January 20.