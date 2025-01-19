The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) has since its inception helped in telling stories less told, bringing forth deeply rooted, socially relevant, and artistically rich stories from the depths of India. In addition to working to save and restore films, NFDC has also left an indelible mark on Indian and global cinema by way of producing these classics.

Five must-watch classics produced by NFDC India include Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mirch Masala, Rudaali, Salaam Bombay!, and Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost. These films showcase NFDC’s commitment to meaningful cinema and highlight diverse stories of India.

Here are 5 must-watch films produced by NFDC India:

1. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983)

A satirical masterpiece that blends comedy with a sharp critique of corruption, this cult classic directed by Kundan Shah remains as relevant as ever. The film’s unique storytelling and hilarious sequences have made it an enduring favourite.

2. Mirch Masala (1987)

A gripping feminist tale set in rural India, Mirch Masala, directed by Ketan Mehta, explores themes of power, resilience, and the fight for justice. Smita Patil’s unforgettable performance and the iconic red chilli factory backdrop make this a cinematic gem.

3. Rudaali (1993)

Directed by Kalpana Lajmi, Rudaali is a poignant drama about a woman’s emotional struggles against societal expectations. Featuring Dimple Kapadia in a career-defining role, the film is renowned for its evocative storytelling and soulful music by Bhupen Hazarika.

4. Salaam Bombay! (1988)

Mira Nair’s internationally acclaimed film provides a raw and heart-wrenching portrayal of street children in Mumbai. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, Salaam Bombay! is a testament to the power of human resilience.

5. Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost (2013)

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Qissa, directed by Anup Singh, is a hauntingly beautiful story of identity, family, and acceptance. Irrfan Khan’s brilliant performance adds depth to this unforgettable narrative.