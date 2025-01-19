Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is unmatched when it comes to his stardom and the crazy popularity he enjoys with people all over the world. Salman is not only a hit because of his films but also because of his hosting skills in one of the most-watched reality shows in India, Bigg Boss. Since stepping into the role in season 4, Salman Khan has been irreplaceable with his wit, charismatic style, and leadership qualities that help keep the contestants in check.

Even though Bigg Boss brings the most popular faces of TV, films and now social media as its participants, Salman Khan enjoys a certain edge over everyone. Most would agree that year after year, Salman has brought an undeniable energy to Bigg Boss, making him an integral part of its identity.

Not just the audience but Salman Khan’s peers from the industry agree that no one does it like Salman Khan and that he is irreplaceable as the host of the reality TV show.

When Shah Rukh Khan called Salman Khan the “zabardast host”

When Shah Rukh Khan graced Bigg Boss season 12 for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he couldn’t help but laud Salman’s hosting prowess. SRK, always the one to speak his mind, referred to Salman as the “Zabardast host,” acknowledging his seamless ability to connect with both the contestants and the audience.

When Anil Kapoor gave a nod to Salman Khan’s hosting skills

Anil Kapoor, who took over the reins of hosting for Bigg Boss OTT 3, acknowledged Salman’s unparalleled contribution to the show. Despite stepping into the role himself, Anil humbly confessed, “He is irreplaceable and so am I,” emphasising that no one could replace Salman’s presence and charm.

When Sanjay Dutt called Salman Khan the “best host”

When Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan co-hosted Bigg Boss season 5, the duo shared undeniable chemistry, making the show even more memorable. Sanjay praised Salman Khan and called him the“best host” and openly credited him for boosting his own confidence during their joint hosting stint.

When Arshad Warsi said bringing Salman Khan as host was the makers’ “best shot”

Arshad Warsi kickstarted Bigg Boss in India as its host in season 1 and has always maintained that no one could host the show quite like Salman. In a glowing tribute to his successor, Arshad said, “I do believe Salman Khan is the best shot the show could have. No one could have done that job better than Salman. The reality show needs a ‘Dabangg’ like Salman.”