Bigg Boss 18 Finale Live streaming: After 15 weeks of intense drama and chaos, Bigg Boss season 18 will culminate on Sunday and will have a winner from among the top 6 contestants who are vying for the top prize. The popular reality TV show will bring back Salman Khan to hosting duties as he crowns the winner of the night with the maximum number of votes from the audience.

The top six contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh. This, after last week, we saw three eliminations back-to-back: Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: When and Where to Watch

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will take place on January 19, 2025. The episode will air at 9:30 pm on Colors TV. For those watching online, you can stream it live on the JioCinema app.

Like previous years, the show will first begin with all those contestants who participated this season but got evicted before the finale round. All celebrities with their families will take part in the finale. We can also expect the previous years' winners and contestants to come to cheer up the finalists and wish them luck.

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Prize money and voting trends

The winner of Bigg Boss 18 will take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. We could, however, see a reduction if, like previous times, the makers bring the money bag twist where any one contestant can walk out of the race with a lump sum.

The voting lines are still open, and fans can show their support by voting for their favourite contestant to make them the winner of this season.

According to Times Now, Rajat Dalal is leading with 41% of the votes. Following him is Vivian Dsena, securing 29%. In third place is Karanveer Mehra with 15%, while Avinash Mishra trails with 6%. Chum Darang stands at 5%, and Eisha Singh rounds up the list with 2%.